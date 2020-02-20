CM Mahmood Khan wants Culture, Tourism Authority functional in 1 month

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the quarters concerned to functionalise the KP Culture and Tourism Authority within one month to boost cultural and tourism activities in the province.

Chairing a meeting of the Sports and Tourism Department here, he also directed the officials to complete all codal formalities for finalising integrated tourism plan, hiring tourism experts in place of consultants, establishing playgrounds in every tehsil of the province, initiation of work on culture revival plan.

Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on merged dsitricts Ajmal Wazir, Minister Livestock Mohibullah, Special Assistant to CM on Local Governments Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly and DDAC Chairman Swat Fazal Hakim Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, secretaries Tourism, Finance and Administration, Advocate General, Commissioner Malakand, Commissioner Hazara, MD Tourism, DG Culture & Tourism Authority and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan asked official establish food streets in tourist spots, initiate work on Kalam Development Authority, home stay pilot project, outsourcing of all government rest-houses, camping grounds in tourist destinations, feasibility of 15 access roads, preparing of Arbab Niaz Stadium for the next Pakistan Super League, complete eradication of polythene bags in tourists’ resorts and completing all formalities for the Under-21 games.

The chief minister said all targets must be achieved within the specific timelines and no delays will be entertained in this regard.

For maintaining cleanliness of tourists destinations, the chief minister directed the identification of suitable spots for car parking and workshops at a suitable distance from the tourists’ spots.

He also directed for the initiation of crackdown against encroachments on the banks of Swat River along with imposing complete ban on mining activities.

Similarly, he said, steps should be undertaken for channelization of Swat River.

Earlier, the meeting was informed about the steps taken for promotion of tourism in the province, integrated tourism contingency plan and promotion of sports and culture.

The chief minister was told that the outsourcing of rest-houses and initiation of home stay pilot project at tourist destinations will be made possible in the coming season whereas identification of suitable spots for camping grounds will be undertaken in consultation with the concerned commissioners.

The meeting was informed that the tendering of three rest areas had been completed whereas section-IV has been implemented to declare four spots as rest areas.

It was told that the tourist information centres throughout the province have been functionalised whereas all necessary arrangements have also been completed for installation of camping pods.

The participants were told that work was underway on finalization of Destination Investment Management and Visitors Management plans, which would be completed in eight months.

The chief minister was informed that the integrated tourism contingency plan would be finalized within two weeks whereas the establishment of automated tourist facilitation hub will be completed in the next 12 weeks.

The meeting was informed that the provincial and regional games competition, as part of the Under-21 games, will be held between 3rd and 7th March.

Similarly, inter districts games would be held between 15th and 19th April, talent hunt programme would be carried out from 1st March to 5th April, Jashn-e-Swat from March 15 to 20, Dera-Jaat Festival from March 21 to 23 and sports competition in the merged districts would start from February 25 of the ongoing year.