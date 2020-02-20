Security measures for PSL suffocating: KCCI president

KARACHI: After Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) criticised the decision to close roads and markets for PSL matches in Lahore, Karachi Chamber of Commerce of Industry (KCCI) President has also criticised authorities for creating problems for public in the name of security for the cricket league.

LCCI office bearers recently estimated that there would be a loss of Rs21 billion every day due to closure of roads and markets in Lahore, which will be hosting 14 of the 34 matches. Karachi will be hosting nine matches. The rest will be hosted at Rawalpindi and Multan Cricket Stadiums.

KCCI president Agha Shahab Khan was critical of the “curfew-like” situation in the city due to PSL matches, which supposedly provides entertainment to the citizens.

“We are not portraying a soft image of the country. Roads are blocked and there are security personnel to be seen everywhere. It seems the whole nation was looking to find a way to conduct some terrorist activity. No, we are peaceful and if there is information and potential threat then security forces should eliminate those threats and if there’s need to station security personnel in high numbers then they can wear civil dresses,” he said.

He added that sports activity should happen in the country but in a way that promotes a soft image of the country. “That’s not certainly happening right now,” he said.