Lethargic citizenry

While we as a nation long for clean air, water and other basic necessities at a reasonable cost, we never take any initiative as citizens to realize these wishes. Protecting the environment and ensuring access to clean water, decent education and health facilities will require the collective effort of all citizens, not just top politicians. However, sadly, we as nation expect the system to work and others to fulfill their responsibilities without making any effort on our own part. We litter, factory owners ruthlessly destroy the environment just to save money and farmers burn fields to save time and effort.

The result is that we suffer from water shortages, smog and disease outbreaks. We will only see real change if every person does his/her bit to work for a better Pakistan. The people of Pakistan must start abiding by the law and put in every effort to ensure a positive change.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad