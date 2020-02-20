Mohmand Dam

It is heartening to note that after a long delay the construction of the Mohmand Dam has finally begun. Upon completion, the dam will store 1.29 million acre-feet of water and generate 800 megawatts of power. In addition to controlling flooding and generating energy the dam is expected to irrigate up to 16,700 acres of new agricultural land.

In addition, the dam will supply Peshawar with 300 million gallons of drinkable water per day. Given our ongoing energy and water crises, the disappearance of agriculture land and the damage done to our national economy by flooding in recent years, the Mohmand Dam cannot be completed soon enough.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar