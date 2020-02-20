close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 20, 2020

Lackluster effort

Newspost

 
February 20, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Pointless meeting’ (Feb 17, 2020) by Irfan U Khattak. The writer has rightly voiced his concern on the lack of timely action by the government to investigate the causes of the wheat crisis. I am sure even an average farmer would be aware of the reasons for the wheat shortage by now.

The investigation is taking so long it is as though some sophisticated research is being undertaken by a team of experts. The prime minister is certainly concerned about the gravity of the situation. However, he needs to consult knowledgeable persons with experience in dealing with similar issues instead of a small clique of associates.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

Latest News

More From Newspost