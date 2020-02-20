Lackluster effort

This refers to the letter ‘Pointless meeting’ (Feb 17, 2020) by Irfan U Khattak. The writer has rightly voiced his concern on the lack of timely action by the government to investigate the causes of the wheat crisis. I am sure even an average farmer would be aware of the reasons for the wheat shortage by now.

The investigation is taking so long it is as though some sophisticated research is being undertaken by a team of experts. The prime minister is certainly concerned about the gravity of the situation. However, he needs to consult knowledgeable persons with experience in dealing with similar issues instead of a small clique of associates.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston