Security arrangements for PSL matches finalised

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has finalised a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting at the National Stadium today.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, the additional inspector general of the city said he held a meeting with his subordinates and finalised a security plan for the upcoming PSL matches in Karachi.

As part of the plan, a full-dress rehearsal of the PSL matches has been conducted. The security arrangements have been made in consideration of the threat perceptions about suicide bombers in multiple vehicles, multiple human suicide bombers, car bombing/roadside explosions, missile and rocket attacks at the vehicles or the hotel, indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of the hotel or along the route, drive-by shootings, detonating fire crackers to create confusion/chaos and also any other incident causing panic among the cricket teams or officials.

Additional IG Memon said that considering the security situation they had deployed more than 4,000 cops to guard the PSL security arrangements. The deployment includes 40 senior superintendents and superintendents of police, 86 deputy superintendents of police, 762 assistant sub inspectors, 3,221 head constables and constables, 237 female police staff and 84 police drivers.

Objectives

The plan aims to ensure the safety and security of the players and officials, the officials will also ensure that no commotion or embarrassing situation is caused on the route and around the hotel and that that no act of terrorism/sabotage takes place along the route, the hotel or in the vicinity, and to also maintain close surveillance on suspicious individuals/activities.

Moreover, the deployment of law enforcers will be made at the Karachi airport, hotels of stay, route protection, the National Stadium Karachi and along the route of the shuttle service.

Teams’ escorts

The motorcade and escort with the cricket teams will be detailed from the Special Security Unit (SSU).

Special Branch

Karachi’s top cop Nabi said that the Special Branch has been requested to provide sufficient staff along with metal detectors/ install walk through gates at hotel entrances, and to provide intelligence cover on the route, around the hotel and the National Stadium.

Traffic arrangements

The DIG Traffic, Karachi, has been requested to make necessary traffic arrangements at the Karachi airport, along the route, the hotel and the National Stadium Karachi. Moreover, the communication system between the law enforcers will be made through wireless and telephone.

Instructions

The ground officers will brief their subordinates about the important of the occasion and responsibility of every individual, especially the rooftop staff, and they will be provided binoculars and walkie talkie sets for quick communication.

Venerable points should be identified and manned properly. Similarly, entry and exit should be regulated and no unauthorised person should be allowed to move into the cordoned area. The decisions taken in the meeting should be implemented in letter and spirit. Duties should be performed politely yet firmly.

Moreover, high level of responsibility, vigilance and smartness should be ensured while performing duties. All ranks will wear neat and clean uniforms as per standing orders and any slackness/negligence on the part of officers and men should be viewed very seriously and the slacker taken to task.

Sufficient anti-riot reserve force should be kept at Police Lines with a transport and communication system to ensure quick mobilisation in case of any emergency.

The deployment and patrolling should be in such a manner as to cover the aspects of show force and prevention of all kinds of crimes and terrorism.

Administration

The additional IG said they had also adopted some administration steps, and the officials should be smartly dressed. Officers will be armed with loaded service revolvers and sufficient spare rounds of ammunition each, and armed men will have two spare magazines of ammunition each.

No officer and man will leave their position and place of duty without permission from the concerned SP and the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). All concerned officers and unit commanders will issue security duty passes to the staff detailed from their respective units for this duty.

The Range DIGs of South and East will ensure feeding and welfare arrangements for the force deployed in this security plan in their respective zones during the matches. Other security instructions issued to the force are to enhance security at funnel area, and no parking is allowed at terminal-I parking area during the movement of international players and broadcasters and security consultants.

SSU commandos

DIG Security and Emergency Service Division Maqsood Ahmed said that in connection with the PSL matches in Karachi, a comprehensive foolproof security plan had been constituted by the PS&ESD in collaboration with the Special Security Unit.

The plan was developed in consultation with all the stakeholders, including the Pakistan Rangers Sindh all zonal DIGs and the PCB.

According to the plan, about 696 SSU commandos among 33 lady commandos will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi airport, routes, parking lots, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points. Furthermore, two SPs, eight DSPs and 33 NGOs will also perform their duties.

Thirty camera-fitted vehicles have been deployed on different points for security along with 40 vehicles of SSU commandos.

Moreover, the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly-trained and well-equipped commandos, including women commandos, will remain alert at the SSU Headquarters as the quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

Besides, personnel of the SSU have also been assigned duties to guide spectators at the gates of the National Stadium and parking lots. They will perform their duties in track suits.