Accord inked for leasing services

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd and Atlas Insurance Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide leasing solution to its customers, a statement said.

A signing ceremony was held last week in Lahore. The agreement was signed by Sulman A. Shah, head retail finance division and rural credit of the Bank of Punjab, Amir Nazir, general manager, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd and Muhammad Saeed Head, claims and insurance department, Atlas Insurance Ltd. Asif Riaz, group head retail lending and Aalya, head of corporate communication from The Bank of Punjab also present at the occasion.