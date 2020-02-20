close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

Gold up Rs1,350/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs1,350 to Rs92,500 per tola on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up Rs1,158 to Rs79,304. In the international market, gold rates increased $23 to $1,610 per ounce. Prices in the local market lowered Rs1,400 per tola compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Latest News