Gold up Rs1,350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs1,350 to Rs92,500 per tola on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up Rs1,158 to Rs79,304. In the international market, gold rates increased $23 to $1,610 per ounce. Prices in the local market lowered Rs1,400 per tola compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.