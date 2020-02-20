Gold up Rs1,350/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs1,350 to Rs92,500 per tola on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.
Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up Rs1,158 to Rs79,304. In the international market, gold rates increased $23 to $1,610 per ounce. Prices in the local market lowered Rs1,400 per tola compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs1,350 to Rs92,500 per tola on Wednesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.
Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold moved up Rs1,158 to Rs79,304. In the international market, gold rates increased $23 to $1,610 per ounce. Prices in the local market lowered Rs1,400 per tola compared to the rates in the Dubai gold market.