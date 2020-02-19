Int’l Snowboarding Championship opens in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: The International Snowboarding Championship kicked off in the scenic Malam Jabba tourist resort of Swat valley on Tuesday.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Samon’s Group have jointly organised the event.

Men and women players from Pakistan, Holland, Afghanistan and other countries are participating in the snowboarding, joint slalom and parallel joint slalom competitions during the ongoing championship.

On the first day, the Pakistani players exhibited extraordinary skills and won the joint slalom competitions in a thrilling match. Islamabad-based 24-year old Irfan Khan clinched first position, Emmad Ali second

and Irshad Ali stood third in the joint slalom competitions. The players will take part in the joint slalom and parallel joint slalom competitions today. The foreign and local tourists and visitors, who have already thronged the serene resort, enjoyed the games and music on the white snow in Malam Jabba.

Malam Jabba isthe only civil skiing resort in Pakistan at about 8500 feet above the sea level.

The provincial government has taken worth mentioning steps that led to promotion of tourism, sports and preserving the rich heritage, cultural and archaeology sites in the province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural and traditional heritage and history, springs, streams and serene spots. Because of these attractions, millions of people visit to experience the beauty it has to offer.