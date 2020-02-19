Lakki residents demand health, education facilities

LAKKI MARWAT: The residents of Ehsanpur village have asked the provincial government to provide health and education facilities to their village.

Former councilor Atlas Kamal Khan, Amirullah, Ajmal Khan, Sajjad Anwar and others said that their village comprising 12 wandajat (small villages) is located five kilometers away from Lakki City.

They said that there was no health facility in their village and they were forced to take their patients to Lakki City Hospital, adding, sometimes the patient died on way to the hospital.

“The government has claimed to ensure health and education facilities to the people who are still being deprived,” Atlas Khan said.

They said the local politicians had made tall claims of furnishing their village school and health facility in the past but practically they had done nothing. “There should be at least a Civil Dispensary if basic health unit is not possible for the first aid to a patient being shifted to the City Hospital,” Sajjad Anwar said.

They said that they face problems in the case of female suffering from labour problem, adding that presence of lady health worker was necessary for a look-after before she is shifted to the hospital.