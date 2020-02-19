close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Shahbaz defamation suit against Imran: Court seeks reply on plea for daily hearing

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE: A sessions court hearing a defamation suit, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif against Prime Minister Imran Khan, has sought replies from the parties on a plea for daily hearing of the case.

The court has directed lawyers from both sides to present their arguments on March 6 regarding the application seeking daily hearing of the case.

Earlier, a team of counsel for Prime Minister Imran Khan had submitted their replies on the application, seeking daily hearing of the case in which Shahbaz Sharif had sought damages over Imran Khan’s reported allegations that Shahbaz had offered him money for ending the sit-in against the PML-N government.

The applicant claimed that the allegations were baseless, and claimed damages from Imran Khan for defaming him.

