Wed Feb 19, 2020
NR
News Report
February 19, 2020

Over 50% inmates in Tihar jail from backward classes in 2018

National

NEW DELHI: Over 50% inmates in Tihar prison belong to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and from Other Backward Classes (OBC), as per Prison Statistics 2018.

The data was recently shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The data shows that in 2018, there were 3,724 SC, 540 ST, and 4,063 OBC prisoners in Tihar jail out of a total of 15,468 inmates — accounting for 53.65% of the jail population. In 2017, there were 3,725 SC, 215 ST, and 4,156 OBC prisoners — accounting for 53.4% of the jail population. In 2016, the percentage was 51.2; in 2015, it stood at 46.9%.

