Gilgit-Baltistan cultural show begins

Lahore:A one-day Gilgit-Baltistan cultural show kicked off here on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Centre. The show featured 24 delegates from literary personalities, poets, singers, dancers and intellectuals from Gilgit Baltistan.

This show is organised on the directive of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Lahore Arts Council will also arrange more cultural events at Alhamra. In the opening ceremony of the show, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana attended the event as the chief guest. All five languages of Gilgit-Baltistan are very sweet and the festival is arranged to spread the message of harmony and love among people. Through these festivals, the people of Lahore will understand the real culture of G-B.

President Pakeeza Arts Council Iqbal Hussain Iqbal said that the musical tune played at the beginning of the programme is called "Glow," which is amused the audience at the beginning of any festival. He said the dance performed at the show is called Rasam-e-tau.

Lahore Arts Council executive director Ather Ali Khan speaking on the occasion said that the development and promotion of our rich culture is the topmost priority of LAC. He said: “We give our best to meet the expectation of people of Lahore from this majestic event. Gilgit-Baltistan cultural show is a beautiful addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere where peace and harmony would be prevailed by arranging such cultural shows. We need to acknowledge each other’s cultures. This show will promote national and cultural harmony.”

A large number of people from all walks of life visited the festival. During the show, people enjoyed and much appreciated the music, dance, attractiveness of G-B culture, its lifestyle, folk songs, exclusive sword dance, and other performances. The Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural show mesmerised participants and visitors with flavours of Gilgit-Baltistan sweet and lively cultural activities in great weather.

Pakistanis meet Speaker

Ulema Mashaikh Council President Sahibzada Pir Saeed Ahmad Shah Gujrati and members of Overseas Pakistani Arabia Council Malik Tariq Mehmood and Tayyab Butt called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Tuesday.

On this occasion, views were exchanged particularly about political situation of Gujrat. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Overseas Pakistanis are playing very important role in improving economic situation of the country, who remit foreign currencies in the form of foreign exchange every year to Pakistan.

He said that our religious and friendly relations with Saudi Arabia are very strong, Pakistanis settled there have very important role in progress and development of Saudi Arabia.