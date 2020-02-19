Cabinet approves amendment to Motor Vehicles Ordinance

LAHORE:chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the 25th meeting of Punjab Cabinet at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Tuesday.

The meeting approved the reconstitution of Punjab Information Technology Board along with the regulation of online transport companies and private vehicles in the province. It also approved the amendment to the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 which would allow regulation of app-based ride companies and private vehicles. The meeting decided to forward the matter of fixing the fare of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train to the Punjab Assembly to hold a debate for a final decision. The proposal of cancelling permits of other means of transport on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train route was rejected. The CM directed the officers concerned to strictly implement one-dish and time restriction in marriage celebrations. The cabinet approved to amend the Article-4 of Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2014. Similarly, ex-post-facto approval of summary of service level agreement for the provision of funds for operational expenditures of GIS-based Survey and Computerisation of Urban Non-Moveable Property Tax Project for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Approval of signing the MoU between Lahore and Xuzhou city of Jiangsu province of China was given. Moreover, approval of signing the letter of intent for declaring Faisalabad and Qingdao, Rawalpindi and Wuhan, Bahawalpur and Nanjing, Taxila and Datong and Multan and Xian as sister cities was granted by the meeting.

The draft agreement between the Population Welfare Department and private service provider for franchising of clinical services phase-II for the provision of family planning services under annual development programme was approved. Reconstitution of the committee was also approved under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation), Ordinance, 1985. Similarly, approval of the establishment of Times Institute in Multan and rules and regulations for the appointment of chairman of Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council was granted along with the approval of Punjab Shops and Establishment Amendment Bill, 2019 and draft bill of Punjab Industrial Relations Amendment Act, 2019. The meeting deferred the approval of the draft bill of The Factories Amendment Act, 2019 and it was directed that the reformulated bill be re-submitted. De-notification

of spare land for the construction of lift-stations for sewerage system in Lahore’s union councils 117, 118 and 120 was approved. Meanwhile, approval was granted to amend Quaid-e-Azam Library Lahore (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1984. It also decided to amend Notification No. SOR-IV(S&GAD)15-1/2020 dated 21.05.2012.

The decisions made in the meeting of National Tourism Coordination Board were endorsed along with the decisions made in the 23rd and 24th meetings of the Standing Committee on Finance & Development. On the second day of the anti-polio campaign in Punjab, a special ceremony was held with the CM as the chief guest who also administered the polio vaccine to the children. Expressing his sheer determination to make the anti-polio campaign a success, hesaid the nation would get rid of the decease with joint efforts.