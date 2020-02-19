close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Mehtab Haider
February 19, 2020

FBR raids 3 restaurants

National

Mehtab Haider
February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The FBR on Tuesday raided some renowned restaurants located in posh areas of the federal capital for allegedly violating Point of Sale (POS) software and confiscated computers and other records. According to the details, the FBR had installed its POS at different restaurants but the tax authorities found that the certain renowned restaurants located at post areas were issuing manual invoices instead of invoices generated through POS in alleged bid to hide their actual sale. The FBR team raided three renowned restaurants and confiscated their computers and other records. The initial scrutiny of seized records showed that the manual receipts were aimed at hiding paying the due taxes at the cost of national exchequer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan