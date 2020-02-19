TPL Trakker inks partnership with MiRyde for Location Based Services

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with MiRyde, a Canadian Ride Sharing Transportation Company, which started operations in Lahore last year, to provide Location Based Services which are developed on Pakistan’s first Digital Mapping Service, TPL Maps, a business segment of TPL Trakker.

Following the partnership, MiRyde’s app will be powered by TPL Maps with the aim of contributing data to the community. Backed by TPL Maps, MiRyde will offer the largest localized location based dataset with over 400 cities, 4.4 million geocoded addresses, 2 million Points of Interest (POIs) and over 500,000 km of road network across the country, providing unmatched convenience to commuters who need a quick, affordable and safe ride in any city.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at Centrepoint, TPL’s Head office in Karachi, on the 14th of February. Present at the occasion from TPL were, Sarwar Ali Khan (CEO - TPL Trakker), Rizwan Akhtar (CEO - MiRyde), Arif Jafri (Director – MiRyde) along with other management team members from both companies.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “As a leader in IoT and Technology solutions, we are proud to support the growing community of innovative startups and large enterprises in Pakistan. In the coming years, we expect exponential growth in the usage of our Location Based Services, already taking upon hundreds of millions of API calls”.***