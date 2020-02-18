Du Plessis, Rabada back in T20 squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Former captain Faf du Plessis and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will return to the South African squad for a threematch Twenty20 series against Australia, starting at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. Du Plessis, who announced earlier on Monday that he was stepping down from the captaincy, is part of a 16-man squad to be captained by Quinton de Kock. Both Du Plessis and Rabada were rested from one-day and T20 series against England following a Test series between the sides which ended last month. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has also been included in the squad. South African squad: Quinton de Kock (capt, wkt), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Dale Steyn, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen. Twenty20 International series fixtures: February 21, Johannesburg February 23, Port Elizabeth February 26, Cape Town.
