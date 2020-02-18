close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
NR
News Report
February 18, 2020

India becomes 5th largest economy, overtakes UK, France

NR
News Report
February 18, 2020

NEW DELHI: India emerged as the world's fifth largest economy by overtaking the UK and France in 2019, says a report.

A US-based think tank World Population Review in its report said that India is developing into an open-market economy from its previous autarkic policies. "India's economy is the fifth largest in the world with a GDP of $2.94 trillion, overtaking the UK and France in 2019 to take the fifth spot," it said.

