Journalist’s murder: PPP opposes constitution of JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the National Assembly on Monday opposed constitution of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the brutal killing of a senior journalist in Naushehro Feroze district of Sindh province.

The House took notice of gruesome murder of Abdul Aziz Memon associated with a Sindhi newspaper and television when the media persons staged a walkout from the press gallery under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

In a letter addressed to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the PRA while referring to a video statement of Abdul Aziz Memon said the deceased was receiving life threats after reporting PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led train march.

“We demand constitution of a JIT comprising competent officers of police and other departments, which should present report within two weeks in the light of video statement of Memon and statements of his family members,” the letter said.

As Speaker Asad Qaiser suggested formation of a JIT, ministers including Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr. Fahmida Mirza and Fawad Chaudhry backed the demand of journalists. The opposition and government members also exchanged remarks when former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf from PPP immediately opposed constitution of a JIT saying that the Sindh government and police would thoroughly probe the murder.