Aussie captain backing Healy

SYDNEY: Australia captain Meg Lanning has warned her Group A opponents that it’s only a matter of time before star batter Alyssa Healy recaptures her form.
Healy struck a world record 148 not out against Sri Lanka in October but struggled for runs in the recent tri-series, totalling just 15 in five innings against India and England. But the opener is not set to change her attacking mentality anytime soon, with Lanning backing the 29-year-old to come to the party in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.
“Alyssa would love to have scored more runs in the tri-series but she’s shown, especially over the past two years, how good and dangerous she is,” said Lanning, speaking at the captains’ media day at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. “She’s a couple of shots away from being back in form and I’d be pretty nervous as a bowler coming up against her over the next few weeks. She’s got her swing back a little bit in training. It would be great if she’s back in form but at the same time, we need to make sure we have a number of people contributing.
“One person is not going to win you the number of games you need, so we need to make sure we perform as a team.” —
