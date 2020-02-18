close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Protest

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

KABIRWALA: Locals Monday staged a protest against the SHO of Siray Sidhu. Reportedly, residents of Siray Sidhu, Gamonwali Pull and Fareedpur took out a rally against SHO Mehmood Akhtar. Talking to reporters, the protesters said the SHO arrested several people on fake charges and released them after receiving bribe from them. Muhammad Tariq, a protester, said nine people were arrested on accusations of narcotics, theft and robbery and they were released after receiving bribe.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar