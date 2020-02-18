tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABIRWALA: Locals Monday staged a protest against the SHO of Siray Sidhu. Reportedly, residents of Siray Sidhu, Gamonwali Pull and Fareedpur took out a rally against SHO Mehmood Akhtar. Talking to reporters, the protesters said the SHO arrested several people on fake charges and released them after receiving bribe from them. Muhammad Tariq, a protester, said nine people were arrested on accusations of narcotics, theft and robbery and they were released after receiving bribe.
KABIRWALA: Locals Monday staged a protest against the SHO of Siray Sidhu. Reportedly, residents of Siray Sidhu, Gamonwali Pull and Fareedpur took out a rally against SHO Mehmood Akhtar. Talking to reporters, the protesters said the SHO arrested several people on fake charges and released them after receiving bribe from them. Muhammad Tariq, a protester, said nine people were arrested on accusations of narcotics, theft and robbery and they were released after receiving bribe.