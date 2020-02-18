Protest

KABIRWALA: Locals Monday staged a protest against the SHO of Siray Sidhu. Reportedly, residents of Siray Sidhu, Gamonwali Pull and Fareedpur took out a rally against SHO Mehmood Akhtar. Talking to reporters, the protesters said the SHO arrested several people on fake charges and released them after receiving bribe from them. Muhammad Tariq, a protester, said nine people were arrested on accusations of narcotics, theft and robbery and they were released after receiving bribe.