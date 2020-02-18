close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Eight held with narcotics

Peshawar

A
APP
February 18, 2020

SARGODHA: Police have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.Range Police said Monday that in drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station had conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused recovering 1.650 Kilogram Hashish, 40 bottles of liquor, two pistols and two Kalashnikovs from them. They were identified as Usman, Shahzad, Munir Abbas, Iftikhar Ahmad, Javed Iqbal and Hamad Altaf.

