Human Capital Summit on 20th

Islamabad:The World Bank will hold the Second Human Capital Summit: Girls Learn Women Earn on the Pakistan National Council of Arts premises on February 20.

The event will be co-hosted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. According to Neha Ravail Abdul Khaliq of the World Bank, the summit will build upon last year’s Human Capital Summit as a platform for high-level dialogue on much-needed Human Capital reforms and interventions.

This year’s summit will focus on girl’s education and female labor force participation, as part of the ongoing Girls Learn Women Earn (GLWE) initiative; a key part of Pakistan’s path to becoming an upper-middle income country by 2047. Panels will discuss education, skills, digital Pakistan, mobility, and women’s activity in the economy. President of JICA Shinichi Kitaoka, senior members of Pakistani government, World Bank leaders will speak on the occasion.