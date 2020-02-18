Vice Principal Aitzaz uddin Sabri retires

Rawalpindi: After remaining associated with Gordon College for about 42 years, Professor Aitzaz Uddin Sabri retired from his service on Monday, says a press release.

He took admission in this college in 1978 in third year, thereby graduating from here. Afterwards, he did his Masters in English from Punjab University and was appointed as a lecturer in this same institution. Professor Sabri holds the honour of being the student editor of the college magazine Gordonian, and later on becoming its chief editor, publishing the special centenarian edition of the magazine in 2010.

In addition, Professor Sabri held the posts of both the chief proctor, and the head of English Department. In 2017, he was appointed as the vice principal of the college. On his retirement, the college administration organised a farewell lunch in which the staff paid homage to the retired colleague. Principal Professor Altaf Hussain said the vacuum created by Professor Sabri’s retirement would not be filled easily. Finally, Professor Sabri was presented a shield and presents by the college faculty.