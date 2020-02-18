close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 18, 2020

Vice Principal Aitzaz uddin Sabri retires

Islamabad

 
February 18, 2020

Rawalpindi: After remaining associated with Gordon College for about 42 years, Professor Aitzaz Uddin Sabri retired from his service on Monday, says a press release.

He took admission in this college in 1978 in third year, thereby graduating from here. Afterwards, he did his Masters in English from Punjab University and was appointed as a lecturer in this same institution. Professor Sabri holds the honour of being the student editor of the college magazine Gordonian, and later on becoming its chief editor, publishing the special centenarian edition of the magazine in 2010.

In addition, Professor Sabri held the posts of both the chief proctor, and the head of English Department. In 2017, he was appointed as the vice principal of the college. On his retirement, the college administration organised a farewell lunch in which the staff paid homage to the retired colleague. Principal Professor Altaf Hussain said the vacuum created by Professor Sabri’s retirement would not be filled easily. Finally, Professor Sabri was presented a shield and presents by the college faculty.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad