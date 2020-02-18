PHED letter withdrawn

Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) on Monday withdrew its letter to the vice-chancellors (VCs) of public universities through which they were barred from direct communication with the chancellor/ governor.

In its 12th February letter with subject “SOPs regarding communication with governor/chancellor” the HED Punjab had observed with “great concern” that VCs of different universities were engaged in direct communication with the governor/chancellor. The HED Punjab had asked the VCs to refrain from such practices in future. As per the letter, any communication with the governor/ chancellor must be routed through the department as per Punjab Government Rules of Business. However, the HED Punjab on Monday issued another letter informing the VCs that earlier letter had been withdrawn. Sources said the department had to withdraw the letter in the wake of reaction from the academic circles.