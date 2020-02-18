JI drive against inflation

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami leaders have invited the masses to join its campaign against inflation and unemployment. The campaign is set to start across the country from Thursday (February 20).

The JI drive aimed to bring Islamic revolution in country and turn it into a real welfare state, said JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim while addressing the participants in a training workshop at Mansoora on Monday. He said Islam guaranteed the protection to the right of every citizen in a state and the all JI efforts revolved around the purpose.

JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said 50 million voters would be contacted under the JI campaign starting after three days. He alleged that the PTI continued the policies of the PML-N and PPP and handed over the country to the IMF. He highlighted the need for a national policy on Afghanistan and Kashmir with the consultation of national leadership.