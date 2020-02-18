Two former MPAs from Samundri join PML-Q

LAHORE:Two former MPAs from Samundri, Ch Mazhar Ali Gill and Ch Arif Mahmood Gill, called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi and Senator Kamil Ali Agha at their residence on Monday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) along with their colleagues.

They desired to contest next local bodies elections from the platform of Pakistan Muslim League-Q. Welcoming them in the PML-Q fold, Ch Pervaiz Elahi directed them that they should work to make party strong and effective in Faisalabad and take all workers and colleagues along for maximum seats in local bodies polls.

He said in Punjab, PML-Q through the local bodies’ representatives served people and solved their problems on their doorsteps. It was golden period of local bodies’ history of the Punjab during which record development and welfare works were done for people. Those also joining the PML-Q along with the former MPAs on the occasion included Ch Khalid Mahmood Gill, Hamza Khalid Gill, Sheikh Azhar Iqbal and Haji Abdul Qadir and others.