Murderers of senior journalist to be arrested soon: Sindh info minister

KARACHI: The Sindh Information and Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday said that murderers of the senior journalist belonging to Mehrabpur Aziz Memon would soon be arrested and they will be handed over severe punishment. The Sindh information minister stated this on Monday while addressing a protest held at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and earlier while meeting the office-bearers of KPC.

He said that the incident of the murder of senior journalist was a highly lamentable incident and it should be strongly condemned. He said that the provincial government had condoled with the bereaved family members of senior journalist and they would not left alone in this hour of trial and tragedy. He said the provincial government would provide utmost assistance to the bereaved family members.

The minister said that the Sindh chief minister had directed police officials concerned to lodge the First Information Report of the murder incident. He once again reiterated the stance that Inspector General of Sindh Police should voluntarily leave the position as being the chief of the provincial police force (after the Sindh government had approached the federal government to remove the IGP).

Meanwhile, the Association of Parliamentary Journalists, Sindh, also staged a demonstration outside the Sindh Assembly building against the murder of senior journalist Aziz Memon, who belonged to Mehrabpur.

Apart from the large number of newsmen who attended the demonstration, it was also attended by both the treasury and opposition legislators of the Sindh Assembly. They included Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, parliamentary party leader of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI’s MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, Mohammad Ali Aziz, and legislator of opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Nusrat Seher Abbasi.

The leaders of journalists associations who spoke on the occasion said that the writ of the police in the province had been eroded.

They said that the murderers had been doing their activities with complete impunity in Sindh as they had been brazenly involved in taking the lives of journalists. They demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the murder of the senior journalist of Mehrabpur. They vowed to continue their struggle till the arrest of the killers of senior journalist.