close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Aisam, Inglot win New York Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot won New York Open on Monday. The unseeded pair of Aisam and Inglot, ranked 56th and 65th, respectively, defeated unseeded American duo of Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka 7-6(5), 7-6(6) in the final of this ATP-250 event. This is their first ATP Tour doubles title this year — 18th tour-level doubles title for Qureshi and 14th for Inglot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports