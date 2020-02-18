close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Deepening ties

Newspost

 
February 18, 2020

As a citizen of Pakistan I would like to thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for standing with us in this era of hardship. To conclude Erdogan’s recent visit the two countries signed a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in various areas including; tourism, culture, trade and railways.

Furthermore, PTV and the PBC signed agreements with TRT Turkey. Hopefully, this spirit of cooperation between our two countries will help lead to greater peace and prosperity for both nations.

Hafsa Noor Malik

Karachi

