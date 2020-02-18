Deepening ties

As a citizen of Pakistan I would like to thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for standing with us in this era of hardship. To conclude Erdogan’s recent visit the two countries signed a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in various areas including; tourism, culture, trade and railways.

Furthermore, PTV and the PBC signed agreements with TRT Turkey. Hopefully, this spirit of cooperation between our two countries will help lead to greater peace and prosperity for both nations.

Hafsa Noor Malik

Karachi