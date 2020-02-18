Faulty connection

close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Newspost

 
February 18, 2020

I am a resident of a village near the city of Kandhkot. For the past few years my village and other neighboring villages have been suffering from a poor mobile network connection. We have written many complaints regarding this matter to the concerned mobile network companies through their official mail and social media accounts to no avail.

Owing to this problem many local residents have been facing untold miseries.

I urge the mobile network companies to promptly improve the connection in our area.

Aijaz Ahmed Bhayo

Kandhkot

