Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Arms seized

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

MANSEHRA: The police have seized arms and ammunition during an ongoing operation launched in the district against outlaws and narcotics pushers last week.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch said the police seized 31 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, four rifles, eight guns and 2044 rounds and arrested 12 outlaws. He added that during the corresponding period, eight kilograms of charas was seized and seven narcotics peddlers were booked. “We have lodged six cases under 12-security ordinance against the owners of hotels and other business entities for not adopting security measures,” he added.

