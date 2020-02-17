Govt asked to generate job opportunities

BARA: The Office-bearers of Khyber Union have demanded the government to provide facilities and generate employment opportunities in Khyber tribal district, as were existing before the emergence of militancy in the region. Speaking to reporters at the Bara Press Club, Khyber Union president Mujeebur Rehman said the government was indifferent towards people of Bara subdivision. “We want to serve our country and people without any bias," he said, while demanding that the government carry out a survey on destroyed homes of tribal people on the basis national identity cards in Khyber district.