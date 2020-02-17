close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Govt asked to generate job opportunities

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

BARA: The Office-bearers of Khyber Union have demanded the government to provide facilities and generate employment opportunities in Khyber tribal district, as were existing before the emergence of militancy in the region. Speaking to reporters at the Bara Press Club, Khyber Union president Mujeebur Rehman said the government was indifferent towards people of Bara subdivision. “We want to serve our country and people without any bias," he said, while demanding that the government carry out a survey on destroyed homes of tribal people on the basis national identity cards in Khyber district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar