‘India has trampled UN Resolutions’

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that India has trampled the United Nations Resolutions under the feet and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres should take steps to fulfil the promise of self-determination made with the Kashmiris, says a press release.

Praise for hosting the Afghan Muhajireen is not enough; the international community should also heal the wounds inflicted on Pakistan. India should not express her anger over the statement of Turk President as it is not their internal matter but is the issue of life and death for one-third population of the world. He stated this while addressing the concluding session of ‘Ayyam Azmat-e-Niswan’ organised in connection with the ‘Youm-e-Wiladat’ of ‘Syeda-tul-Nisa Al-Alimeen Khatoon-e-Jannat’ Hazrat Fatima Zehra (S.A.).

He said that had the United Nations not exercised ceasefire with India then the whole Kashmir would have achieved independence. Supporting the point of view of Kashmiris by Turkey, Malaysia and Iran is a good omen while the rest of the Muslim rulers have no courage as they are following their owning interests. “We should beware of American offer for mediation otherwise Kashmiris and Pakistanis will suffer like Palestinians did,” he added.