Mon Feb 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

Girl found unconscious

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 17, 2020

LAHORE:A young girl was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday after she was found unconscious in the limits of Johar Town police. The girl identified as Maryam hailed from Karachi. She told that she had reached Chichawatni to see a Pir who supposed to have ability to mend the character of her husband. Meanwhile, one Sajid met her in Chichawatni and took her to a dera where six persons gang-raped her. Later, they injected her with sedatives and dropped her off near G-1 Market Johar Town, Lahore. Police have registered a case.

