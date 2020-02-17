Sindh wins 3rd PPL Blind Cricket Super League

KARACHI: Sindh won the final of the 3rd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Super League organised by Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) at PAF Faisal Airbase, Karachi on Saturday.

Reports said Sindh blind cricket team defeated Balochistan by two wickets to secure the victory, as they chased the total of 389 runs in just 39.5 overs.

Deputy Managing Director (Assets Operations) PPL, Khalid Raza along with Chairman, PBCC Syed Sultan Shah presented winning trophy to Sindh’s captain Nasir Ali. AOC Southern Air Command Air Vice-Marshal Abbas Ghumman was the guest of honour. PPL and PBCC officials, spectators and media persons were also present on the occasion.

Man of the Match award was presented to Gulsher of Sindh for his outstanding performance. Khalid Raza thanked PBCC and others for their support for PPL initiative enabling differently-abled persons to be part of the mainstream society. He also reiterated the company’s unwavering resolve to serve deserving the communities across the country through need-based Cooperative Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Chairman PBCC, Syed Sultan Shah appreciated ongoing support for blind cricket series and thanked PPL for encouraging differently-abled persons to engage in healthy activities. The league kicked-off in Karachi on February 10 with five teams Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad-Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The matches were played at PAF Faisal Airbase and Rashid Latif Cricket Academy, Korangi. PPL was supporting blind cricket since 2012 with sole sponsorship of 1st and 2nd Blind Cricket Championship in Islamabad and Peshawar, respectively along with other educational endeavours for the differently-abled persons to lead a quality life.