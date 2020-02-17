PSL is one of top two leagues: Liam Dawson

KARACHI: England all-rounder Liam Dawson has said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is one of the top two cricket leagues of the world.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said he enjoys playing in PSL. “Playing this tournament is an unbelievable experience,” he added. He hailed the quality of fast bowling in PSL. “A lot of them have a pace above 140 and the spin bowlers are also good,” said Dawson.

Explosive England county batsman Liam Livingstone said he was happy for Pakistan as the tournament would completely be held in Pakistan after eight matches took place in 2019. “Feels nice to be here in Pakistan, had a great time in the last edition. It is great for Pakistan cricket to bring the whole tournament here. Looking forward to enjoying my time,” Livingstone said.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said that his team was a well-knit unit. “When a team plays as unit it goes in the right direction,” he added. He asserted that his team would play well and prove a tough opponent during the league. Shoaib said he was not worried about the presence of young players and feels that it is his duty to guide young cricketers.

“My presence will be beneficial if I will perform with the bat. PSL has always produced high-quality cricketers but for these youngsters, physical fitness is also important. I will try to compete with them in fielding too,” Shoaib said.

Wahab Riaz, who is out of Pakistan's white-ball squad, said he was not thinking about his selection in the Pakistan side. “All over Pakistan, I am the second-highest wicket-taker in the last two years in T20 cricket. If I have performed so well, I don't feel worried. As a bowler, I have my goals and will try to achieve them,” Wahab said.

He said that he would continue playing cricket till he was able to maintain his form and fitness. Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal said that his focus was on the PSL. He said that his team had been performing well for several years and did not depend on any one player.

Left-handed batsman Umar Amin said that PSL was a great platform for local cricketers to attract the attention of national selectors. “All the local players wait for the PSL as it is a great opportunity for them to get noticed by the selectors,” Umar said.

Pakistan opener Imamul Haq said that the parchi tag does not bother him but in fact he enjoys it. He said that he would try his best for Peshawar Zalmi. It is pertinent to mention here that Imam is nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He was picked to represent Pakistan for the first time when Izamam was the chief selector. The fifth edition of PSL begins from February 20 with the opening ceremony to be followed by the match between Islamabad United and defending champions Quetta Gladiators.