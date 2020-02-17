Pointless meeting

Recently, the PM chaired a meeting of the cabinet to discuss the issue of rising commodity prices, food items in particular. This was something of common interest and everyone was waiting for some solid decisions. Sadly no such action was forthcoming. Thus, one expects that the causes of the current wheat crisis and its possible remedies will remain uninvestigated for the foreseeable future.

I am not sure if the present government is interested in investigating this issue which has caused the loss of billions to the national exchequer and made life miserable for ordinary citizens. I am also not sure if any other government department is willing to look into it. Not a very encouraging state of affairs.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad