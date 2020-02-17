The post

We inherited an excellent postal service in 1947. British trained officials managed it very well and expanded the postal service as required. Red letter boxes were visible on main roads and streets, now gradually vanishing. The cost of service was kept as low as possible but has increased in recent years due to corruption. The PTI government was expected to control corruption, reduce postal service costs and make it more efficient. Instead a price of Rs8 per post envelope was increased overnight to Rs20. I would like to suggest to our ministers that perhaps focusing on issues such as these is a better use of their time than playing the blame game with the opposition in parliament.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi