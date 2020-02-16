22 killed in two road accidents

JHAL MAGSI/ATTOCK: At least 22 passengers including women and children were killed scores of other injured in two road accidents in Jhal Magsi and Attock on Saturday.

In the first accident 16 passengers were killed while 30 others injured when a bus, carrying wedding guests, overturned in Jhal Magsi district on Friday night. According to police the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area killing 16 persons.

According to Levies sources the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

While in 2nd accident, six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding Hiace collided with a truck. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

As per details an over speeding Hiace, coming from Rawalpindi, collided with a truck near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station.

As a result, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb), Nazakat, Asma Fatima, Sajid, Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad, Saima , Shamim, Sameer, Tariq, Faheem, Amir Aslam, Gulab Khan, Bilal, Khan Muhammad, Maqsood, Waseem, Naveed and Khaista Gul received serious injuries.