Govt incompetent, unable to run country, claims Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that the Army stood behind him was tantamount to dragging the national institution in politics.

As chief executive of the country, he was instead expected to claim that the masses were standing behind him, he said while addressing the Jaffarabad (Balochistan) District Bar on Saturday, says a press release from JI headquarters Mansoorah. He said it was not the first time that top PTI government officials attempted to create embarrassment for the military, adding that rulers never let go any moment to issue irresponsible statements. They, he claimed, were also incompetent and knew nothing how to run the government. At foreign front, he said, the government failed to fight the case of Kashmir and at home it brought irreparable damage to economy by “handing over the country to the IMF.” He said the irony was that the persons who were being appointed by the government on recommendations of the international lending agency were also quitting the key posts. The poor were starving to death due to inflation and thousands lost their jobs due to the flawed economic policies implemented by the government on the dictation of the IMF, he claimed.

Siraj criticized the prime minister for making rhetoric about mafias on a daily basis, suggesting him (the PM) to look around if he was serious in taking action against those who were creating fake shortages of food items and earning billions of rupees through it. Mafias were sitting in the government and they made open claims about their access to Banigala, he added. He said the public wanted to know the names of those who made their lives miserable and risked their livelihoods. Siraj said Balochistan was gifted with enormous resources but the rulers sitting in Islamabad and Quetta did nothing for the residents of the province.

People in many parts of the province, he said, were living without electricity and gas despite the fact that Balochistan was providing energy to the entire country. He said clean drinking water was not available to the residents of Jaffarabad, Naseerabad and Dera Allahyar. He highlighted the need for establishment of an agriculture university in the area which had fertile agri land. JI Balochistan ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and Jaffarabad District Bar President Zubair Ahmad Lashari also addressed.