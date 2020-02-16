South Asia’s most modern M-9 interchange opens, says Malik Riaz

ISLAMABAD: The South Asia’s biggest and the most modern interchange connecting Motorway-9, connecting Bahria Town Karachi with Sukkur has been opened for traffic in Karachi. It is the only interchange in Pakistan which was developed by a private real estate developer.

The eight km long Motorway-9 comprises three underpasses, many slip roads, access roads, service roads, causeways, a new and modern flyover and a widened existing flyover. An area covering 35 acres along the interchange has been decorated with flowers, beautiful plants, trees, grass, and attractive landscaping. A modern irrigation system is also the specialty of the project.

For the convenience of the commuters, the motorway passing through the interchange has different lanes. An eight-foot fence and three-foot high guard rail make the motorway and the interchange more secure. This interchange which connects Bahria Town Karachi with Sukkur was built as an inspiration of the expansion and beauty of the Shaikh Zayd Road in Dubai. Also, the 18-lane 400-yard wide road in Bahria Town is similar to the quality and standards of the Jinnah Avenue. The remarkable flyovers and underpasses in Clifton, Karachi are also a reminder of Bahria Town’s commitment to promote and uplift basic necessities of the people of the city.

Also, the cleanliness drive done by Bahria Town in the city is a clear example of its passion to bring the lost colors back to the city.

The interchange has been opened for the public on the special directions of Bahria Town’s chairman Malik Riaz and its opening has delighted around 10 million people of the area because it has revolutionized traveling upcountry from Karachi and its surroundings. The underpasses and access roads in the interchange project will benefit millions of people living in the surroundings of the motorway.

The project involves a cost of billions of rupees but Malik Riaz has said that whatever the Almighty is making him do is for the welfare of Pakistan’s nation and its institutions. “Bahria Town is also an important institution. We were standing with the Pakistani nation and the national institutions, we are and we will stand for the well being of Pakistan and its institutions. We all should complete projects that are of collective benefit and this M-9 interchange has been completed in record time on international standards and modern installations,” he said.

Riaz added that this and everything that he has is for Pakistan and its people.

“You will not see such a modern, beautiful and international standard interchange anywhere in neighboring countries. We have not only made the interchange but have also decorated the whole area around it with modern and eye-catching flowers, plants, trees and grass imported from across the world. This whole area will remain a tourist attraction in Karachi for decades there will be no ticket. Special pathways have been prepared for people who want to take a walk.”

He added that Bahria Town is already running philanthropic missions for the needy people of the country for the past many years. InshaAllah, this 40 to 50 acres land of the interchange will look uniquely different across the world.”