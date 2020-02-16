CJP asks govt to make strict laws to combat cyber crimes

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed said on Saturday that the government needed to pay serious attention to cyber crime issues in the country by introducing strict cyber laws.

Addressing a seminar on cyber crimes, organised by the Punjab Judicial Academy at a local hotel here, the CJ said there was a general impression that cybercrimes occurred on Facebook and Whatsapp only which was wrong. The CJ said that the institutions concerned in the country should not take the cybercrime as an ordinary issue but consider it seriously to provide help to the affectees. “We need to learn to distinguish the cyber and ordinary crimes to provide relief to the victims and that too taking a quick action” he said, adding that both, positive and negative users of mobile phones and computers needed counselling.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said on the occasion that Punjab Judicial Academy was the best institution which was playing its due role. "Enforcement of cyber laws in this digital era was essential,” the CJ LHC said. He said “The information technology and digital business have changed our lives.”

On this occasion, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi,Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Justice Mujahid Mustqeem Ahmed, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera, Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Habibullah Amir, other judges, lawyers, representatives of Forensic Agency, FIA and Punjab Police were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Chaudhry Gulzar Ahmed said that he was on a mission to improve the living standard of common people of the country and he would consume all his energies to achieve this uphill task.