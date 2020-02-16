CITY PULSE: Father Figure

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Father Figure’ until February 22. The show features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh collected by Wahab Jaffer as well as his own works. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

VM Kids Art Exhibition

The VM Art Gallery is hosting ‘VM Kids Art Exhibition’, featuring drawings and paintings made by children in response to the gallery’s ‘Father Figure’ art show, from February 15 to February 22. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Indispositions

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Talha Rathore’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Indispositions’ until February 20. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Khuloos

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Qamar Siddiqui’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Khuloos’ from February 18 to February 26. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

The Fragrant Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Fragrant Garden’ until February 29. The show features works by Ali Akbar Husain, Amaan Khalid Aslam, Amber Sami with Masooma Syed & Hamna Khalid, Arshad Faruqui, Bunto Kazmi, Hamra Abbas, Meher Afroz, Naveed Sadiq, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Sumaya Durrani & Jalaluddin Ahmed, Usman Saeed and Ustad Rafaqat Ali. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Boats and Circles

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Henri Souffay’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Boats and Circles’ until February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.