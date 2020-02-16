Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm-hit Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON: Burnley withstood a battering from Storm Dennis to beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday and climb to 10th in the Premier League table thanks to Matej Vydra’s spectacular winner.

After Ashley Westwood and Danny Ings had traded first-half goals, substitute Vydra score the decisive goal on the hour mark at a rain-soaked St Mary’s.

It was Burnley’s third win in four Premier League matches and lifted Sean Dyche’s side to 10th in the table but Ralph Hasenhuttl was left to ponder his side’s third defeat in four Premier League games.

Storm Dennis brought heavy rain and strong winds to the south coast of England just a week after Storm Ciara lashed Europe.

Saints debutant Kyle Walker-Peters was straight into the action as he conceded a corner in the second minute. Westwood went over to take the kick and scored the opener after 93 seconds.

The midfielder curled a cross into the front post and Southampton forward Ings let it go, anticipating the ball would go out for a goal kick, but it crept in before Alex McCarthy could stop it going over the line.

Hasenhuttl’s men recovered from their poor start and began to dominate and former Burnley striker Ings curled into the corner from outside the area in the 18th minute for his 15th Premier League goal of the season.

Burnley’s problems increased when Chris Wood could no longer continue due to injury and was replaced by Vydra.

Even heavier rain arrived at the beginning of the second period, but Vydra gave the away fans something to celebrate on the hour mark.

Jeff Hendrick’s ball forward was superbly controlled by the substitute, who took a touch to get away from Walker-Peters before he rifled an effort into the top corner.

Saints continued to create chances but also struggled to hit the target.

Burnley, who were the better side after the break, had to survive a late VAR check, but Ben Mee was adjudged not to have deliberately handled in the penalty area. “It was incredibly poor conditions for travelling let alone football,” Dyche told the BBC. “A tough game, really tough. We had to dug in again like we do.”

“They were better than us first half,” he added. “Second half, we calmed the game down. We scored a sublime goal.”