Split mandate likely in PU academic staff polls

LAHORE : A massive campaign is underway at Punjab University (PU) for annual elections of the university’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) 2020 with insiders predicting a split mandate in the wake of at least five different groups of teachers beginning to flex their muscles.

While four of these groups have entered the field with complete panel of candidates, there is a small group with just one candidate and that too against the seat of PU-ASA secretary. The elections are scheduled for February 18 in which over 950 registered voters are likely to exercise their right to vote. Besides on and off campus campaign, the PU teachers have also taken to the social media platforms in support of their respective groups and candidates. One new group out in the field this year is the PU Council of the Professionals (COPs). PU Teachers’ Alliance (PU-TA) which, over the years, split into different splinter groups has also led to the formation of COPs, said a faculty member privy to the political developments taking place inside the campus. “This is one indication of the growing resentment within different groups”, said a faculty member while explaining his prediction of a split mandate.

It is pertinent to mention here that PUASA incumbent President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar is repeating for the seat of ASA president from the PU-TA platform. The incumbent PU-ASA body predominantly comprises the members of the PU-Teachers’ Alliance. However, Prof Mumtaz Anwar does not see any resentment within Teachers’ Alliance. The COPs presidential candidate is Dr Sardar Asghar Iqbal who in the past has served as the PUASA secretary. One of the oldest groups the PU Academic Group has fielded Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed for the seat of president while PU Teachers’ Front is being represented by Engr Dr M Azhar Naeem who is contesting for the seat of ASA president. PU Teachers Welfare Alliance has fielded just one candidate, Dr Muhammad Imtiaz Shafiq, for the seat of ASA secretary.

New CTO appointed

tHE IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers on Saturday. Umar Farooq has been posted as DPO Jhelum, Hammad Abid as CTO Lahore, Bilal Qayum as Addl SP CRO Lahore, Liaqat Ali as SSP Admin Lahore and Amir Khan Niazi has been posted as Addl SP Sheikhupura. —Correspondent