Sun Feb 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 16, 2020

178 arrested in crackdown

Lahore

LAHORE : Cantonment Division police arrested 178 accused and recovered 26 pistols, two rifles, bullets, 6.8g Charas, 10grm ice and 129 litre liquor.

The police also arrested nine proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes along with 15 court offenders. The police also arrested 70 accused for violating kite flying, firing, bagging, price control and loudspeaker acts.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has been listening to problems of citizens at his office on a daily basis.

He issues orders to police officers concerned on the spot for the redress of their genuine grievances. He directed to ensure direct access of complainants to senior police officers so that citizens could express their grievances more openly and confidently. He said that SHOs had also been directed to ensure listening of problems of citizens in their offices on a regular basis daily from 3pm to 5pm.

