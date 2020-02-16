‘Open gym’ inaugurated at Jinnah Park

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz inaugurated an 'open gym' at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9.

Dr Paleetha, Country Head of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Hasan Orooj, Director General (Health Services) at the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, director health services, and representatives of WHO attended the event.

The mayor said it is indeed a matter of great pleasure that I am inaugurating ‘Open Gym’ installed with the assistance of WHO Country Office in Islamabad.

"This is a part of the Healthy City Programme, which was initiated by my personal efforts and Director General Health in the year 2017.

WHO was hand in hand in the said effort throughout," he said.

The mayor said substantial progress had been made in that respect such as convincing of stakeholders workshop for orientation and conducting of focal persons meeting with active participation of Federal Directorate of Education, Environment, Sanitation, Municipal Administration, Water Management, Police Department, PIERA etc.

He said the Health Directorate had coordinated with WHO to develop a framework of the indicators to be achieved.

"I am glad to learn that a health equity study has been organized by WHO which will be pivotal to the programme," he said.

The mayor said the MCI had conducted other activities to support health issues in Islamabad, such as allocation of separate bicycle track, plantation of trees decreasing environmental pollution.

"I am pleased to share that Dr. Hasan Orooj, Director General Health, MCI has been nominated by Federal Health Ministry as Focal Person of Healthy City Programme and Health Equity."

The mayor said he was grateful to WHO especially Dr. Paleetha for his interest and support in the matter and looking forward for a full fledge programme on Healthy City.