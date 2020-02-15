CS opens five-day anti-polio drive in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has said that complete eradication of the poliovirus is the priority of both the government.

He was talking to reporters after inaugurating a 5-day anti-polio drive at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here on Friday.

Acting Medical Director KTH Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, Acting Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Nursing Director Rehmatullah, and faculty staff welcomed the chief secretary.

Terming polio eradication as a national cause and a collective responsibility, the chief secretary urged all segments of the society, donor agencies and government institutions to make coordinated efforts to save the future generations from life-long disabilities.

The 5-day anti-polio campaign would formally start from the 17th February to immunize over 6.7 million children under the age of five years across the province.

As many as 28049 teams of the trained Lady Health Workers have been deputed for the campaign, which includes 24900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit ones to ensure reach every child of the age group.

In his media talk, the chief secretary said public awareness was of vital importance for the success of the polio campaigns, adding media was the most effective tool for creating awareness at the mass level. He urged the media persons to play an effective role in educating the general public and dispelling the misconceptions about the polio vaccines.

Replying to a question, the chief secretary said though the last year was not so encouraging with regard to high number of polio cases, the provincial government is fully committed to eradicating the poliovirus from the province.

“The provincial government has revisited and revamped the entire polio campaign and now it is being launched with a totally new and a different approach so that cent percent result of the campaign is achieved,” he added.

Kazim Niaz said he personally monitors the polio campaign at the provincial level whereas at the district level the deputy commissioners have been assigned special tasks and their Annual Performance Reports linked with their performance of polio campaigns.

Earlier, the chief secretary went to the Khyber Medical College (KMC) and attended concluding session of sprit week organized by the college administration.

Dean Prof Dr Noorul Iman and the college faculty received the official and informed him about various events organized during the spirit week.

The students and faculty enjoyed some of the events including Pashto Day, Urdu Day and English Day as poets and scholars of relevant languages were invited. Some students tried to oppose music session when the students were entrained with Rubab and Pashto music at the jammed-packed convocation hall of the college.

It was after a long time the KMC administration arranged such colourful events on the college premises and provided the students an opportunity to display skills other than curricular activities. The students took a keen interest in all events.

Dr Kazim Niaz, also the KMC graduate, appreciated extra-curricular activities in education institutions.