Conference on single national curriculum ends

Islamabad : A four-day national conference on National Single Curriculum (grade I-IV) was concluded here on Friday with the key amendments and upgradation in the curriculum of 2006-7 after detailed deliberation.

The conference was organized by the National Curriculum Council (NCC), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training with the slogan "One Nation, One Curriculum".

The closing ceremony was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir, Dr Nighat, subject experts and representatives of the provincial public private and Madaris sector educational institutions.

The subject specialists in the closing ceremony shared their ideas, key amendments, recommendations and the differentiate the old curriculum with the new which is being prepared.

They unanimously finalized their recommendations after long deliberations regarding revision of old curriculum and further upgradation. Addressing the ceremony, Rafiq Tahir said that the stakeholders across all sectors including public private and Madaris educational institutions have unanimously finalized the draft of new curriculum.

He lauded the role of subject specialists in preparation of new curriculum saying that it was a huge challenge.

He said that it would be mandatory for all stakeholders to teach this new curriculum after implementation in their respective educational institutions.

Wajiha Akram in her address stated that government was approved Rs239 million for the initiative.

The credit goes to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating the project under his vision of introducing Uniform Education System in the country, she commended.

She said that prime minister tasked the Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to fulfill his dream of One Nation One Curriculum, which is now becoming true with the efforts and support of all stake holders.